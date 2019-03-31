UP Man Gives Triple Talaq to Wife on Phone and the Reason Will Boil Your Blood

In a shocking incident from Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh, a man has given triple talaq to his wife over the phone. While any instance of Triple Talaq will boil your blood, this could be harder to digest. The reason the husband divorced his wife is because of the fact that the wife has failed to provide him with a son.

The woman alleged that her husband of 10 years was reportedly unhappy with the situation and had gone to Saudi Arabia to seek employment. He pronounced ‘triple talaq’ to her over the phone from that country.

“My husband is in Saudi Arabia. He called me up and gave triple talaq to me. He always taunted me for giving birth to two girls. I want justice and an action to be taken against my husband.” the woman told ANI.