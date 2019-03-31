Latest NewsIndia

“We have Modi, Who is Your PM Candidate”? Shivsena Chief Asks Opposition

Mar 31, 2019, 06:48 am IST
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said although there were issues existing between his party and the BJP, those have been fixed now.

“Some people are happy that two like-minded parties are fighting. But they are unaware that Amitbhai came to my place, we sat down and spoke. Now, there is no difference of opinion between us,” Thackeray said.

Thackeray also took a dig at Congress asking who is their Prime Minister Candidate and said that the opposition doesn’t have a PM candidate that matches P.M Modi’s stature.

“Today, we have one idea, one leader. Here, people raise ‘Modi Modi’ slogan. Who is the prime ministerial candidate of the opposition? Can they hold a rally like this and ask their supporters to shout a slogan for one common leader?”

“The opposition has come together. They reminded me of the movie Ab Tak Chappan… they have so many leaders holding each others’ hands. There is a phrase, ‘hearts may or may not meet but the hands must always do’. But our hearts have met,” he said.

