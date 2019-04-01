Latest NewsInternational

30 people dead in forest fire

Apr 1, 2019, 10:29 pm IST
Less than a minute

At least 30 people, including 27 firefighters, were killed while battling a huge forest fire in the remote mountains in  China’s Sichuan province. The firefighters were sent to put out the fire which broke out on Saturday.

Local authorities dispatched 689 people to douse the blaze which broke out at an altitude of about
3,800 meters.

Meanwhile, a separate forest fire in the northern province of Shanxi was brought under control on Sunday after burning for two days.

Tags

Related Articles

Ramesh Pisharody’s new film ‘Ganagandharvan’, starring Mammootty will start in May

Mar 19, 2019, 09:44 pm IST
bike assilants attack in church

Bike-borne assailants attacked church: Many killed and injured

Apr 15, 2018, 11:20 pm IST

AAP MLA Pushes BJP Delhi Chief during Public Function: Video

Nov 5, 2018, 07:25 am IST

Palestine embassy in India reinstated ousted Palestinian ambassador to Pakistan, See full story

Jan 7, 2018, 07:34 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close