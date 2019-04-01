30 people dead in forest fire

At least 30 people, including 27 firefighters, were killed while battling a huge forest fire in the remote mountains in China’s Sichuan province. The firefighters were sent to put out the fire which broke out on Saturday.

Local authorities dispatched 689 people to douse the blaze which broke out at an altitude of about

3,800 meters.

Meanwhile, a separate forest fire in the northern province of Shanxi was brought under control on Sunday after burning for two days.