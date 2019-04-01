Latest NewsInternational

Armed bandits attack and kill 10 farmers

Apr 1, 2019, 10:45 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Nigeria, armed bandits attacked a village in Zamfara state leaving 10 people dead.

Gunmen, suspected to belong with gangs involved in cattle rustling, invaded onion fields outside the village of Kware in the Shinkafi district and shot dead farmers at work. Security personnel were dispatched to the area to restore order.

It is rumoured that the attack could be in reprisal for a recent military operation against the bandits in the area. Last week troops deployed in the state to fight the criminal gangs raided two of their training camps in the north and northwest Nigeria.

Farming and herding communities in Zamfara state have long been terrorised by gangs who raid villages, stealing cattle and kidnapping residents for ransom.

Tags

Related Articles

Boy accidentally torches 40 bikes while imitating ‘kung fu’ moves – Watch Video

Jan 19, 2018, 06:48 pm IST

SBI anticipates recovering Rs 30,000 crore under the resolution process of IBC

Jun 9, 2018, 08:53 pm IST

Popular folk singer found dead with throat slit

Jan 19, 2018, 06:23 am IST
SHUBHMAN AND SUHANA

Shahrukh Khan’s Daughter is in Love With this Cricket Player?

Jun 3, 2018, 02:19 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close