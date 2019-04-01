Armed bandits attack and kill 10 farmers

In Nigeria, armed bandits attacked a village in Zamfara state leaving 10 people dead.

Gunmen, suspected to belong with gangs involved in cattle rustling, invaded onion fields outside the village of Kware in the Shinkafi district and shot dead farmers at work. Security personnel were dispatched to the area to restore order.

It is rumoured that the attack could be in reprisal for a recent military operation against the bandits in the area. Last week troops deployed in the state to fight the criminal gangs raided two of their training camps in the north and northwest Nigeria.

Farming and herding communities in Zamfara state have long been terrorised by gangs who raid villages, stealing cattle and kidnapping residents for ransom.