Sports

Australian captain Aaron Finch among the top 10 ICC ODI batsmen

Apr 1, 2019, 05:35 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

Australian captain Aaron Finch has now taken the ninenth positon in ICC ODI batsmen rank list. The player over took 12 batsmen from last year. The match against Pakistan has helped Finch to score a sum of 451 runs. According to the cricket sources, this helped the player to gain a steep increase in the rank list. The veteran has an average of 112.75 percentage which includes 2 centuries.

TEAM AND LIST OF RANK

1 .England —  123

2 .India  –120

3 .New Zealand  –112

4 .South Africa –112

5 .Australia –108

6 .Pakistan –97

7 .Bangladesh –90

8 .Sri Lanka –76

9 .West Indies –76

10 .Afghanistan –64

11 .Zimbabwe– 52

12 .Ireland –43

13 .Scotland– 33

14 .UAE –15

15 .Nepal –15

ICC ODI batting rankings | Top 10

1. Virat Kohli (Ind) 890 rankings points

2. Rohit Sharma (Ind) 839

3. Ross Taylor (NZ) 830

4. Quinton de Kock (SA) 803

5. Faf du Plessis (SA) 801

6. Joe Root (Eng) 791

7. Babar Azam (Pak) 781

8. Martin Guptill (NZ) 750

9. Aaron Finch (Aus) 744

Tags

Related Articles

Happy BIRTHDAY SACHIN

Happy Birthday, Sachin..!! List of world records in ODIs and Tests Of Master Blaster!

Apr 24, 2018, 01:47 pm IST

Fifa World Cup 2018, Portugal V Morocco: Its Cristiano Ronaldo Again!

Jun 20, 2018, 07:38 pm IST

Azlan Shah Cup Hockey : India, South Korea match ends in draw

Mar 24, 2019, 08:43 pm IST

Adelaide Test: Australia almost Matches India’s First Innings Score

Dec 8, 2018, 08:26 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close