Australian captain Aaron Finch among the top 10 ICC ODI batsmen

Australian captain Aaron Finch has now taken the ninenth positon in ICC ODI batsmen rank list. The player over took 12 batsmen from last year. The match against Pakistan has helped Finch to score a sum of 451 runs. According to the cricket sources, this helped the player to gain a steep increase in the rank list. The veteran has an average of 112.75 percentage which includes 2 centuries.

TEAM AND LIST OF RANK

1 .England — 123

2 .India –120

3 .New Zealand –112

4 .South Africa –112

5 .Australia –108

6 .Pakistan –97

7 .Bangladesh –90

8 .Sri Lanka –76

9 .West Indies –76

10 .Afghanistan –64

11 .Zimbabwe– 52

12 .Ireland –43

13 .Scotland– 33

14 .UAE –15

15 .Nepal –15

ICC ODI batting rankings | Top 10

1. Virat Kohli (Ind) 890 rankings points

2. Rohit Sharma (Ind) 839

3. Ross Taylor (NZ) 830

4. Quinton de Kock (SA) 803

5. Faf du Plessis (SA) 801

6. Joe Root (Eng) 791

7. Babar Azam (Pak) 781

8. Martin Guptill (NZ) 750

9. Aaron Finch (Aus) 744