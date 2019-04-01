Case Taken Against K K Rama on Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s Complaint

Vadakara: A case has been taken against KK Rama, the wife of RMP leader late T.P Chandrasekharan, on the complaint of CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. Rama had called P Jayarajan-the candidate from Vadakara a killer who is responsible for her husband’s death. It was against this mention that Kodiyeri went legal and Vadakara Judicial First Class Magistrate said that legal proceedings can be initiated against her.
