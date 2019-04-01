KeralaLatest News

Coconut leaves thatched air conditioned Autorikshaw in Alapuzha is getting netizens attraction

Kerala is getting hotter and hotter under the influence of heat waves from the sun. In this summer an Auto driver from Alappuzha has nailed the situation and has become a viral star providing Coconut leaves thatched sheet above the roof of the autorickshaw.

The respective is identified as Jineesh who is providing these kinds of auto services for the travelers.

Jinesh is using a thick cotton sack above the resin roof of the auto and the thatched coconut leaves are kept above it for maintaining heat radiations. He always takes care to make the roof wet throughout his journey.

Though the aesthetic look of Autorikshaw may seem diminished the passengers are getting comfortability.

