Gold & SIlver Price: Gold price climb upwards

Apr 1, 2019, 08:04 pm IST
In the commodity market, the price of gold rises slightly up. The price of gold rised by Rs. 85 to Rs. 32,820 per 10 grams. In Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity rose by Rs. 85 to Rs. 32,820 and Rs. 32,650 per 10 gram, respectively. Sovereign gold, however, remained unchanged at Rs. 26,400 per eight grams.

Silver, however, declined marginally by Rs. 20 to Rs. 38,580 per kg. On a weekly-based delivery declined Rs. 311 to Rs. 37,450 per kg. Silver coins were unchanged at Rs. 80,000 for buying and Rs. 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

