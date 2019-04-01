Latest NewsIndia

ISRO Launches DRDO’s Satellite that Locates Enemy Radar

Apr 1, 2019, 10:14 am IST
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday launched India’s DRDO made EMISAT satellite meant to detect enemy’s radar along with 28 foreign nano-satellites. The launch happened from Sriharikota and this is the 47th flight for ISRO’s third generation Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

This is the first time that ISRO installed equipment in three different orbits in one campaign. The low-Earth orbit satellite that weighs 436 kg, will monitor and give locations for enemy radar sites deep in their territory. The EMISAT satellite is aimed at electromagnetic measurement.

“The immediate mission what we are targeting is the PSLV C-45. This mission is special in the sense, for the first time PSLV will have a three-orbit mission in a single flight,” said ISRO Chairman Mr Mr Sivan.

