Man Arrested For Spreading Sexual Videos of Minor Girls

Apr 1, 2019, 06:56 am IST
Pathanamthitta: Vishnu(20) a resident of Mandirampadi, Ranni at Pathanamthitta district in Kerala has been arrested for spreading sexual videos of minor girls through social media.

He was captured after being under the watchful eyes of district cyber cell for a while. He had watched sex videos, downloaded it and spread through Whatsapp. Seeing and downloading porn videos involving minors is an offense that can attract imprisonment up to 5 years.

Police have recovered a number of clips from his mobile phone. Police said that all people who engage themselves in such acts are under observation and strict action will be initiated against those who involve in such crimes.

