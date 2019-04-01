Miami Open Tennis: Roger Federer lifts his 4th Miami Open title

In Tennis, Roger Federer lifted his fourth ATP Miami Open title with an emphatic 6

-1, 6-4 win over defending champion John Isner last night. The 37-year-old world number five took the first set in 24 minutes. This is his 101st title.

In his 50th Masters final, the Swiss fourth seed produced some typically sublime ground

strokes and wrapped up the match in an hour and three minutes.

It is Swiss player’s 28th Master’s title and the 101st overall for a player who has won 20 Grand

Slam singles titles.