Shashi Tharoor Says Rahul Gandhi Contesting From Wayanad Shows his Superior Strength Over P.M Modi

After a lot of speculations and uncertainties, it was finally decided yesterday that Rahul Gandhi will contest from Wayanad for the upcoming Loksabha polls. The opposition has targeted Rahul gandhi over his decision to contest from South saying that he is afraid of losing at Amethi.

Congress M.P from Thiruvananthapuram-Shashi Tharoor defended Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from Wayanad. He said that the decision shows Rahul Gandhi’s electability in both South and North India while Modi doesn’t enjoy the same support at South.

“Rahul Gandhi is actually trying to demonstrate that he – as a candidate poised to be the next Prime Minister of India – enjoys electability in both North and South India. It’s a swipe at Narendra Modi, who we all know has absolutely no chance of winning in the South” asked Mr T.haroor.

“The BJP should know that if you want to rule all of India, you should belong to all of India. And the BJP really has very little place here. Does Narendra Modi have the courage to try winning in both North and South?” he asked.