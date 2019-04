In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty climbed upwards. The BSE Sensex crossed for the first time 39,000 mark.

Sensex touched 39,115, a fresh all-time high rising 443 points against its previous close of 38,672. The index breached its previous record high of 38,989 hit on August 29 last year. The Nifty too hit an intraday high of 11,738, 22 points short of its all-time high of 11,760 hit on August 29, 2018