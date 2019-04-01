This is the Majority Senior Congress Leader Aryadan Muhammad is Expecting For Rahul Gandhi at Wayanad

After a lot of speculations and uncertainties, it was finally decided yesterday that Rahul Gandhi will contest from Wayanad for the upcoming Loksabha polls. The opposition has targeted Rahul Gandhi over his decision to contest from South saying that he is afraid of losing at Amethi. But Congress leaders and workers in Kerala are thrilled to have Rahul at Wayanad and senior Congress leader Aryadan Muhammad had a request for Rahul while also revealing the expected majority of Rahul.

Aryadan Muhammad said that Rahul Gandhi after winning from both Amethi and Wayanad, should remain as the M.P of Wayanad while letting Amethi go. He said Rahul will have a MAJORITY OF OVER 3 LAKHS of votes.

Earlier, the leader of Opposition at Kerala, Ramesh Chennithala has posed a challenge to Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan asking if he dares to beat Rahul Gandhi at Wayanad.”Even if Modi come and contest at Wayanad, Rahul will still win. C.M is scared having sensed the defeat of the LDF in the upcoming elections. Rahul Gandhi’s candidature at Wayanad would help Congress score big in south Indian states” he said.