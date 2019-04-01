This is what 107-year-old man from UP have to say about 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Democracy in India is only 70- year-old but this man from Uttar Pradesh is 107 years old and he is all set to cast his vote for the 17th time in the coming Lok Sabha poll.

Rama Prasad Sharma a 107-year-old, have been casting his vote in the elections ever since from 1951. He is the oldest person from his town also.

” I have not kept myself away from casting votes. I will definitely go for voting this time also” says Rama Prasad.

Rama Prasad reads the newspaper every day to keep himself up to date about whatever is happening in the country.

The Lok Sabha poll which is all set to begin in a three-phase process will begin on April 11 and will end on May 19. The counting will start on MAy 23.