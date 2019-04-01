WATCH: The video of PSLV C-45 shot from an Indio Airline which is creating waves among netizens

The Indian Space Research Organisation has launched the PSLV C-45 on Monday morning. The PSLV which carries an electronic intelligence satellite EMISAT along with 28 other nanosatellites. The rocket was launched from Sriharikota in Andrapradesh.

The launch was captured by Captain Karun Karumbaya who was s pilot in Indigo airline. Karun has shared the video on Twitter. He informs that it was only 50 nautical miles away from the airplane.

WATCH THE VIDEO