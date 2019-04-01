Latest NewsTechnologyVideo

WATCH: The video of PSLV C-45 shot from an Indio Airline which is creating waves among netizens

Apr 1, 2019, 08:35 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Indian Space Research Organisation has launched the PSLV C-45 on Monday morning. The PSLV which carries an electronic intelligence satellite EMISAT along with 28 other nanosatellites. The rocket was launched from Sriharikota in Andrapradesh.

The launch was captured by Captain Karun Karumbaya who was s pilot in Indigo airline. Karun has shared the video on Twitter. He informs that it was only 50 nautical miles away from the airplane.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Tags

Related Articles

Xiaomi Mi 7, Mi 6X Images Leak

Jan 22, 2018, 07:55 pm IST

Indian Army destroys Pakistani base in Akhnoor sector : Watch Video

Mar 24, 2019, 02:14 pm IST
9 crore for snake catching

Rs 9 crore spent on catching snakes

Jul 6, 2017, 10:15 am IST

Actor Madhavan narrates his bitter experience from Bihar while he was a growing child

Feb 10, 2018, 04:04 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close