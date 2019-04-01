KeralaLatest News

Women activist who tried to enter Sabarimala was arrested for hurting religious sentiments

Apr 1, 2019, 04:41 pm IST
C.S.Liby, a feminist and women’s rights activist was arrested for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. Ernakulam Central police arrewsted her upon Court’s direction. She was arrested for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus through her social media posts.

Liby has earlier tried to enter Sabarimala temple, but was blocked by devotees and protestors at Pathanamthitta. She later returned without entering the temple.

Liby who proclaims herself as a rationalist and athiest has calimed that she tried to enter the Sabarimala temple as a protest and as a challenge against the devotees.

Peoples Legal Welfare Forum Working president C.S.Sumesh Krishnan has registered a case against her. Although she tried to get anticipatory bail but was failed. She was arrested on a non-bailable charge IPC 295 A.

 

