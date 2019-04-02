Latest NewsEntertainment

Actress booked for drunken driving and assaulting cops

Apr 2, 2019, 09:21 am IST
At least seven vehicles were damaged when a speeding car, driven by a TV actor, hit them at Santacruz here, police said.

The incident took place in the early hours of Monday when Ruhi Shaileshkumar Singh, 30, who was allegedly in an inebriated state, dashed her car with other vehicles, a police official said. Four two-wheelers and three cars were damaged, but no one was injured, he said.

A video of the incident has gone viral where Singh can be seen arguing with people who had gathered around her car. She is also seen accusing police of assaulting her.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2 am, when Ruhi was on her way back home in a car with friends Rahul and Swapnil. When they were on the Khar stretch of Liking Road, one of them wanted to use a food outlet’s washroom. When not allowed to do so for being closed for the day, the trio kept banging the door and began abusing the food outlet staffers, after which one of the staffers alerted the police control room.

