Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Kissing video went viral; Watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the cute lovebirds of Bollywood. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating since last year. This beautiful couple is seen together on various occasions.

Recently at Zee Cine Awards 2019, they both were again seen together showering love at each other. The couple attended the Zee Cine Awards together and were seen embracing one another as Alia was announced as the Best Actor (Female) for Raazi.

Ranbir Kapoor won the Best Actor award for the film Sanju at the same event. Alia had herself handed over the trophy to Ranbir and had announced, “The award goes to my incomparable favourite, Ranbir Kapoor for Sanju.”

2/2 …madness is what brings all this to perspective secondly my mother for the kind of love care & support she's shown towards a difficult man at a difficult time & that is the most beautiful thing in life it's just love so here's to love passion I will see you at the movies.?? pic.twitter.com/IoUgJiaJOU — RANBIR KAPOOR KINGDOM (@RanbirKingdom) March 31, 2019

A video of Alia and Ranbir sharing an awkward kiss post the big announcement has gone viral on social media. In the video, soon after Alia’s name was announced, Ranbir is often seen leaning in to kiss her as she quickly turns her face, offering her cheek instead.