Candidate arrested for violating model code of conduct

Apr 2, 2019, 10:58 pm IST
BSP candidate was arrested for violating model code of conduct. Satveer Nagar, the joint candidate of the BSP-SP-RLD from the Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Praesh, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly violating the model code of conduct.

He has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 171-C (causing undue influence),
a non-cognisable offence. A case was registered at the Khurja Nagar police station. He was allegedly found pasting posters and flags in support of his candidature on roadside and walls.

Gautam Budhh Nagar, with over 22 lakh voters, goes to polls on April 11 during the first leg of the seven-phased elections

