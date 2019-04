Bollywood diva Malaika Arora had her bachelor party in the Maldives with her girl gang. Malaika Arora and actor Arjun Kapoor are reportedly tying the knot on April 19 this year.

Malaika announced her separation from ex-husband Arbaaz Khan in March 2016. They were granted divorce by the Bandra family court in May 2017. They have one son together.