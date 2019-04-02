Mammootty’s  ‘Bilal’ to be launched this year

‘Bilal’, the sequel to 2007 film ‘Big B’ is the most awaited film in Malayalam industry. The project was originally announced a couple of years back but were no further updates about it. But now it is announced that the film will be launched this year.

The script works have almost been completed and pre-production works are also simultaneously progressing. The makers are yet confirmed but it is said that the movie is set to go on floors by the second half of the year.

‘Big B’ is widely regarded as one of the most stylish films ever made in Malayalam. The movie marked the directorial debut of Amal Neerad, who was a noted cinematographer in Bollywood back then. Though the movie was just a mediocre success at the box office, over the years it attained a cult status. Expectations are sky-high for the sequel. Let’s hope the makers are able to live up to that.