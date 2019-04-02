Latest NewsBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex crosses 39,000 mark

Apr 2, 2019, 06:39 pm IST
In the stock market, today the domestic benchmark indices climbed upwards. The BSE Sensex crossed 39,000 mark for the first time.

The BSE benchmark Sensex added 185 points to hit an all-time closing high of 39,056 and the NSE Nifty closed above 11,700-level. Top gainers , Nifty, were Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, SBI and Bajaj Finance. Top gainers in BSE sensex were Bharti Airtel, TCS, Bajaj Finance, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank and State Bank of India and Tata Motors.

