Student shot at in campus

A student was shot by unidentified assailants on the campus on Tuesday evening. The incident occurred in Varanasi.

Gaurav Singh, a MCA student at the Banaras Hindu University and residing in its Lal Bahadur Shastri Hostel in the campus was standing outside his hostel, talking to his friends. Three unidentified, motorcycle-borne persons came there and opened fire at him. Gaurav sustained bullet injury on his stomach. He was immediately rushed to the Trauma Centre located near the university.

The police are perusing the CCTV footage and have launched a manhunt to apprehend the criminals.