Tamil filmmaker J.Mahendran passed away

Apr 2, 2019, 07:26 pm IST
Veteran Tamil filmmaker J.Mahendran passed away. He was aged 79. He was in the hospital for about a week for kidney-related ailments and was discharged on Monday. The filmmaker passed away after a brief illness at his residence. He is survived by son John who is also a film director.

Mahendran has directed many classic films like Mullum Malarum (1978), Uthiripookkal (1979) and Nenjathai Killathe (1980). He was known for infusing realism in Tamil cinema and for giving superstar Rajinikanth his career breakthrough with “Mullum Malarum”. Mahendran and Rajinikanth later worked on films like “Kaali” and “Johnny”.

In later years, the filmmaker also appeared in front of the camera in numerous films. He played pivotal parts in “Kamaraj” (2004), “Petta” opposite Rajinikanth and Vijay’s “Theri”. He was last seen in Tamil film “Boomerang”, which released on March 8.

