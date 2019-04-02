VS Achuthanandan Says Rahul Gandhi is Still an Amul Baby

Apparently, the CPI(M) is not impressed by Rahul Gandhi’s candidature at Wayanad. The party responded to the situation through the editorial in their daily-Deshabhimani but courted controversy by referring to the Congress chief as “Pappu” in the piece. While the leaders of the party apologised for the remark, senior leader V S Achuthanandan, on the same day, minced no words in criticizing Rahul Gandhi.

Achuthanandan, one of the founding leaders of the party had called Rahul as ‘Amul Baby’ once and felt that nothing has changed about him.

“In a Facebook post on Monday, Achuthanandan said, “Earlier, I had called Rahul Gandhi an ‘Amul Baby’ because of his attitude of approaching political situations without a clear understanding. He deals with situations in a childish and emotional manner. I don’t think much has changed in him who’s nearing middle age.”

“The Congress is following a policy of cutting the branch it is sitting on, that’s why, I called Gandhi an ‘Amul Baby’ and that is still relevant.” he said.