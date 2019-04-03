Child’s crying hindered sex; Parents killed a 9-weeks-old baby

A young couple has killed their 9-weeks-old baby son for having sex. The shocking incident happended Staffordshire, England. The parents were unable to have sex because of the crying of the baby, so they smothered their infant kid to death.

Luke Morgan, aged 26, and Emma Cole, aged 22, is facing a criminal trail for killing their 9-weeks old infant boy Tyler Morgan’s killing. Luke and Emma were having sex and that time the kid cryed and as unable to continue the sex, they killed the child. Both the couples were under the influence of alcohol at that time.

The tragedy occured in 2014 April 29. Luke was aged 22 and Emma was at 18 at that time. The kid was born on 2014 February 27.

The couples reported to the police as a natural death. Bu the post-mortem report revealed the truth. The couples smothered the kid using a pillow and in that the rib of the kid was fractured. This lead to the probe and arrest of parents.

In the investigation, the parents revealed that they had earlier also tortured the kid. They had bathed kid in cool water to keep him awake, put lemon juice on Tyler’s tongue, it may have been some chilli crisps though. they would play air drums with Tyler’s arms.