Apple to launch 3 iPhones with OLED models in 2020

The Apple iPhone company has officially announced that they will introduce three new variants of smartphones in 2020. The reports have given a hint that the company will be looking forward to bring OLED iphones having screen sizes of 5.42, 6.06 and 6.67 inches.

The information is said to be sourced from the Taiwan’s handset component supply chain.

The sources confirm that the new smartphones will have a finished design. The important thing to be noted is that the new iPhone will have an incremental “S” update in their os. In the past years, iPhone has a greater evolution, so it would not be a surprise that the company will follow their past chronicle.

The reports have confirmed that the company will ship 80-82 millions of iPhones from the mid-2019 and a total of 190 million units at the end of the year.