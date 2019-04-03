Commodity Market: Gold price falls down

In the commodity market, the gold prices fall down. In New Delhi, gold of 99.9% purity declined by Rs. 100 to Rs. 32,750 per 10 gram, while gold of 99.5% purity fell by Rs. 120 to Rs. 32,580 per 10 grams. But Sovereign gold’s price remains unchanged at Rs 26,400 per eight gram. In the International market, Spot gold was flat at $1,293.33 per ounce.

Silver ready rose by Rs. 20 to Rs. 38,420 per kg and weekly-based delivery reduced by Rs. 28 to Rs. 37,420 per kg. Silver coins were unchanged at Rs. 80,000 for buying and Rs. 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.