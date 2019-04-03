“Congress hates Chaiwala, Jhadoowala, Chowkidar”, Says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Congress party hates the labour class and looks down upon those who do menial jobs to sustain their livelihood.Referring to the Congress party as ‘Mahamilavat,’ he said: “The ‘Mahamilavat’ hates everyone who does his job. They hate ‘Chowkidar’, ‘Chaiwala’, ‘Jhadoowala’, ‘Safaiwala.’ They cannot see a person prospering and progressing in his life by doing his work. This is the only reason why the ‘Chowkidar’ is being abused,” said Prime Minister Modi, while addressing an election rally.

He said that before 2014 there were bomb blasts all across the country in which thousands of innocents were being killed, but after the NDA came to power at the Centre all this stopped. “Before 2014, in various cities across the nation, there were bomb blasts in which innocent people were killed. The blasts occurred in Hyderabad, Delhi, Ayodhya, Kashi, Jammu and elsewhere,” he said.