Director General of Prosecution Shares P V Anwar’s Vote-Campaign Post. Poll-Code Violation?

Director General of Prosecution Manjeri Sreedharan Nair has shared the Facebook post of the vote campaign of PV Anwar and has since found himself in a fresh controversy. Legal experts claim that DGP’s act is a violation of poll code.

It was a picture of PV Anwar talking with senior communist leader Paloli Muhamad Kutty which was posted by P V Anwar and shared by DGP. The picture was captioned “When you are there as a guiding light, the victory is certain”.

Legal experts say that sharing this post is equal to begging votes for the candidate and therefore is a violation of poll codes.

Meanwhile, Manjeri Sreedharan Nair said that all he did was to share the picture of his Guru Paloli Muhammad Kutty and it had nothing to do with P V Anwar.