Honda Unicorn launches the updated CB150R; Read to know specs and price details

The Japan motorcycles company has launched the new updated version of CB150 R in Thailand. The price has an expectation of around 2.17 lakhs and this will change according to the specifications.

The two-wheeled incarnate have followed the same sporty look which the CB300R had. The new graphical illustrations and neon lights have provided a new aggressive look for the 150 cc motorcycle.

The machine is powered by a 149.1 cc single cylinder engine which is integrated by the liquid cool system. The motorcycle follows a 6-speed gear transmission. The new exhaust and rear and front calipers make the bike more sporty.

The machine is available in three colors Ivory white, Night fire red and Speed Way matt black with 296 mm disc brake in the front and 220 mm disc in the rear.

Reports have been confirmed that the bike will reach Indian marks as soon as possible.