Kerala Government Opposes K Surendran’s Candidature at Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: After a lot of uncertainties, K Surendran was finally fixed as the BJP candidate for Pathanamthitta constituency and in the backdrop of incidents related to Sabarimala protests, Surendran is considered to be one of the candidates with a high chance of winning.

But it seems the Kerala Government would do anything to prevent Surendran from contesting there as the Govt has moved Highcourt opposing Surendran’s candidature citing the number of cases he is involved in.

Kerala Government informed HC that Surendran is an accused in about 243 cases which were not mentioned in the election affidavit submitted by K Surendran. It is reported that if someone moves against his affidavit, it is possible that his candidature will not be accepted. BJP, it seems is planning to counter this move by submitting a fresh nomination.