KeralaLatest News

Kerala Government Opposes K Surendran’s Candidature at Pathanamthitta

Apr 3, 2019, 11:33 am IST
Less than a minute

Pathanamthitta: After a lot of uncertainties, K Surendran was finally fixed as the BJP candidate for Pathanamthitta constituency and in the backdrop of incidents related to Sabarimala protests, Surendran is considered to be one of the candidates with a high chance of winning.

But it seems the Kerala Government would do anything to prevent Surendran from contesting there as the Govt has moved Highcourt opposing Surendran’s candidature citing the number of cases he is involved in.

Kerala Government informed HC that Surendran is an accused in about 243 cases which were not mentioned in the election affidavit submitted by K Surendran. It is reported that if someone moves against his affidavit, it is possible that his candidature will not be accepted. BJP, it seems is planning to counter this move by submitting a fresh nomination.

Tags

Related Articles

The death rate of migrants in Mediterranean 1,500: UN

Jul 27, 2018, 06:40 pm IST

Uttarakhand businessman who consumed poison at BJP Office dies

Jan 10, 2018, 08:59 am IST

CBI Court Judge asked Lalu Prasad Yadav to play Tabala in reply to his request

Jan 4, 2018, 09:38 pm IST

Rahul acclaimed that with love Congress will beat BJP in Gujarat election

Dec 11, 2017, 10:31 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close