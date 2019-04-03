KeralaLatest News

Muslim League flag will not affect Rahul’s victory says Munavarali Shihab Thangal

Apr 3, 2019, 04:19 pm IST
Less than a minute

Muslim Youth League state committee president Munavarali Shihab Thangal claimed that using the Muslim League flag will not affect the victory of Rahul Gandhi in Wayanada. He reufted the ongoing campaign about using Muslim league flag in the campaign of Rahul as baseless. The League flag will not affect Rahul’s victory or majority.

Describing League flag as Pakistan flag is aimed at making confusion in people. People know the political strategy behind this. The aim to make gain by using Pakistan name will not work in Wayand, he said.

If the left party’s stand against fascism is a committed one they should withdraw their candidate from Waynad. He also claimed that UDF candidatews will win in Malappuram, Ponnani, and Vadakara.

