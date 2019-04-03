Latest NewsTechnology

Now, WhatsApp Users Can Decide Who Adds Them To Groups

Apr 3, 2019, 05:53 pm IST
Wats app now has confirmed that it will allow the users to decide whether they want to get added into any groups or not.
The move has got great significance especially ahead of the elections in the country, as social media websites are playing an integral part in the campaigning tactics

Wats app will continue to connect the dear and near ones, as people turn into groups for important conversations the users will be given more power to control says the Facebook-owned company in a statement.

The social media app has decided to add a new privacy setting which helps the user to decide who can add them to groups. Previously it was not like that the users could be added to groups without their consent.

To enable the feature, users can go to ”settings” option in WhatsApp app and select one of three options “nobody,” “my contacts,” or “everyone.”

