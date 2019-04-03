Reliance Jio tops in the 4G chart with an average of 20.9 MBPS

The Telecom Regulatory Authority has now confirmed that Reliance Jio has the nation’s most fastest 4G services available so far till date. The report is made on behalf of the information collected from the user’s data in the month of March. According to the data collected it was identified that Reliance Gio has 20.8 Mbps when compared to Airtel which has only 9.6 Mbps.

The Vodafone with 6.7 MBBS and Idea with 6.3 MBBS secures the third and fourth places respectively. The information and statistics are collected using the My Speed application. The MySpeed app helps to report the data transfer network speed of telecom companies.

Vodafone, BSNL and Idea are the three services that have greater speed in the 3G services.