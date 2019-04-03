KeralaLatest News

SHOCKING! Election Committee Office Set Ablaze

Apr 3, 2019, 11:17 am IST
Thiruvananthapuram: In a shocking incident, the election committee office of LDF candidate at Thiruvananthapuram Constituency- C Divakaran of CPI was set to fire . It was the committee office at Athiyannoor that was set ablaze and the police has already reached the spot and initiated an enquiry.

