SHOCKING! Election Committee Office Set Ablaze

Thiruvananthapuram: In a shocking incident, the election committee office of LDF candidate at Thiruvananthapuram Constituency- C Divakaran of CPI was set to fire . It was the committee office at Athiyannoor that was set ablaze and the police has already reached the spot and initiated an enquiry.
