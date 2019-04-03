Stock Market: Sensex and Nifty dropped down

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices slipped down. The BSE Sensex ended 180 points or 0.46% lower at 38,877 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index fell 69 points or 0.59% to close at 11,644.

Key sectoral indices such as Oil & Gas, Auto, Healthcare, Banking, Energy, Infrastructure and Oil & Gas slipped in the red on broad-based selling pressure.

Zee Entertainment, Indian Oil, GAIL, State Bank of India, Yes Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Grasim Industries also closed lower in the Nifty. , Indiabulls Housing Finance, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and HDFC were among the gainers.