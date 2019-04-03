Latest NewsBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex and Nifty dropped down

Apr 3, 2019, 07:01 pm IST
Less than a minute

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices slipped down. The BSE Sensex ended 180 points or 0.46% lower at 38,877 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index fell 69 points or 0.59% to close at 11,644.

Key sectoral indices such as Oil & Gas, Auto, Healthcare, Banking, Energy, Infrastructure and Oil & Gas slipped in the red on broad-based selling pressure.

Zee Entertainment, Indian Oil, GAIL, State Bank of India, Yes Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Grasim Industries also closed lower in the Nifty. , Indiabulls Housing Finance, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and HDFC were among the gainers.

Tags

Related Articles

Apple debuts HomePod speaker to bring Siri into the living room

Jun 6, 2017, 05:34 pm IST

Kerala CM Condemns attack against Ashram of Swami Sandeepananda

Oct 27, 2018, 11:27 am IST
Rape-Child-crime

Shocking!!! 9-year-old girl raped, body found with 86 injuries in cricket ground

Apr 14, 2018, 09:29 pm IST
mom-who-breastfeeds-while-doing-yoga

Mom who breastfeeds while doing yoga

Feb 21, 2018, 09:38 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close