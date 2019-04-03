WATCH; These leaked dance sequences from Salman’s Dabangg 3 will blow your mind

The third installment of the Dabangg franchise has begun. The Instagram posts from the pre-production team have confirmed the details regarding this. Past last month, Salman Khan and his brother Arbaaz Khan has informed in social media that the two were heading to Indore, Madhya Pradesh to commence the shooting of the third part of the Film Dabbang series. Now a video from its sets has surfaced on social media which shows Chulbul Pandey, the lead character played by the 53-year-old Salman, making moves for the dance.

In the recently surfaced dance video, Salman can be seen doing a great dance sequence with a group of background dancers, which is similar to what we have witnessed in ” Hud Dabangg” which was the title song in the fist Dabbang Franchise.

This leaked footage could also be from the new title track.

Check out the leaked photos and video below.