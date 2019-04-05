Pakistan to release 360 Indian prisoners

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry officials today announced that the country will release 360 Indian prisoners detained for fishing illegally in the country’s territorial waters in the Arabian sea. Pakistan describes the move as a “goodwill gesture”.

The prisoners will be released in four batches, scheduled as 100 each on April 8, 15 and 29 while 60 prisoners including 55 fishermen and five civilians will be freed on April 29, Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal informed, The fishermen will be taken from Karachi to Lahore and handed over to Indian officials at the Wagah border.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry official informed that currently there are 347 Pakistani prisoners in India and 537 Indian prisoners in Pakistan.

Pakistani and Indian maritime agencies frequently arrest each other’s fishermen on charges of illegal fishing. The detainees often languish in prison until such goodwill gestures are shown from either side.