AgustaWestland case: ED names Ahmed Patel, Mrs Gandhi in chargesheet

The Enforcement Directorate has made some sensational revelations in its supplementary chargsesheet filed against Christian Michel James, the alleged middleman in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case.

As per sources, the chargesheet revealed that Michel, during questioning revealed that ‘AP’ stands for Ahmed Patel and ‘Fam’ stands for Family. The code names ‘AP’ and ‘FAM’ were used in Christian Michel’s diary which was seized by the ED.

According to reports, Michel also acknowledged knowing ‘Mrs Gandhi’ and revealed that he was in touch with her and knew her since 1986-87. However, the chargesheet did not elaborate what was the context in which ‘Mrs Gandhi’ was named and what was her full name.

Earlier on December 29, 2018, the ED had told the Patiala House Court that Christian Michel named one ‘Mrs Gandhi’ during his interrogation.

In its chargsheet, the ED also told that according to a letter by Michel, former prime minister Manmohan Singh was under pressure by from some party leaders.

The 52-page chargesheet, filed before Special Judge Arvind Kumar who has listed the matter for Saturday, also mentions meetings with ‘the Italian lady’s son’ who ‘will be the next Prime Minister’ of India.The dispatch published by the ED also talks about ‘son’s power growing in the party and mother unaware of full facts’.