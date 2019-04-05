Bajaj launches ‘Dominar-400’ in India : Price and Features

Bajaj Auto has launched the 2019 Dominar 400 in India at Rs 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2019 Bajaj Dominar costs only Rs 11,000 more than the previous Dominar 400, which is justifiable given the improvements on the new model. We got a chance to ride the 2019 Bajaj Dominar recently and were impressed by its performance and features.

The 2019 Dominar has the same 373.2cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor but power output has gone up to 40PS at 8,650rpm, 5PS more than what the engine in the previous Dominar 400. This improvement in performance has been made possible by moving to a DOHC setup as opposed to the SOHC setup on the earlier version along with a few other changes. The exhaust note has changed to a throatier and sounds more distinctive.

The instrument panel has two displays, one over the headlamp and one on the fuel tank, like before but features a more comprehensive layout with additional information.

Another significant update is the switch to 43mm USD forks, similar to what the KTM 390 Duke gets. In keeping with its sport touring intent, the new Dominar 400 also comes with bungee straps, tucked neatly under the seat.