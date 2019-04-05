Latest NewsAutomobile

Bajaj launches ‘Dominar-400’ in India : Price and Features

Apr 5, 2019, 08:02 am IST
Less than a minute

Bajaj Auto has launched the 2019 Dominar 400 in India at Rs 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2019 Bajaj Dominar costs only Rs 11,000 more than the previous Dominar 400, which is justifiable given the improvements on the new model. We got a chance to ride the 2019 Bajaj Dominar recently and were impressed by its performance and features.

The 2019 Dominar has the same 373.2cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor but power output has gone up to 40PS at 8,650rpm, 5PS more than what the engine in the previous Dominar 400. This improvement in performance has been made possible by moving to a DOHC setup as opposed to the SOHC setup on the earlier version along with a few other changes. The exhaust note has changed to a throatier and sounds more distinctive.

The instrument panel has two displays, one over the headlamp and one on the fuel tank, like before but features a more comprehensive layout with additional information.

Another significant update is the switch to 43mm USD forks, similar to what the KTM 390 Duke gets. In keeping with its sport touring intent, the new Dominar 400 also comes with bungee straps, tucked neatly under the seat.

Tags

Related Articles

Ageing batteries;Apple admits slowing older iPhones

Dec 24, 2017, 07:01 am IST

Indore is the cleanest city in India

Mar 6, 2019, 10:48 pm IST
jayasankar

Check Out Advocate Jayasankar’s Sarcastic FB Post on Women Wall

Dec 21, 2018, 02:37 pm IST

Shocking ! Man wins Rs 8 crore lottery , commits suicide

Feb 8, 2018, 06:52 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close