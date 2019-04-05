Battle Of Olympians: Rajyavardhan Rathore against Krishna Poonia In Rajasthan

In the national election, the people can witness the face-to-face challenge between two olympian’s in Jaipur Constituency. The BJP’s candidate Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Krishna Poonia supported by Congress are fighting against the seat from Rajasthan’s Jaipur.

Rathore is the Union Minister in the Prime Minister’s cabinet and also the sitting lawmaker in Jaipur Rural.

Both of them have represented India at the Olympics and entered the political platform in the same year in 2013.

Krishna Poonia is the first Indian woman integrated field athlete to win the Gold medal at the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games. The lady has also participated in the three Olympics matches and was also awarded the Padma Shri in 2011.

“Our fight is not that of athletes. This is a fight to save democracy. There is a need to take up the issues of the youth, farmers and women,” she told media.

She also added that the BJP only makes promises, and asked where was the chowkidars when the nation’s money was looted?

Rajyavardhan Rathore, who won a silver medal for India at the 2004 Athens Olympics, won gold at the Commonwealth Games at Manchester in 2002 and Melbourne in 2006. In the four years, he won 25 medals at various international championships.

The champion was a Colonel in the Indian Army. Rathore took voluntary retirement in the 2013 and joined BJP in 2013. He contested the 2014 national election from Jaipur Rural and defeated senior Congress leader CP Joshi.

Tt is going to be an interesting face-off when two ex-sports persons and international medal winners will compete against each other in the same constituency.