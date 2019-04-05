City police commissioner introduces new circular on drunk people arrest on the public; Read to know more

The City Police Commissioner’s new circular is that none should be arrested for being drunk in the public. The proposal and action are only necessary when drunken driving or causing problems are created. The new resolution is taken on the instructions made by the Human rights commission.

The Human Rights Commission had last month recommended arrest of alcoholists who does not make chaos must be avoided. The Human rights Commission has directed the State Police chief not to arrest and lodge case against alcoholists unless they make chaos in the city. The move was based on the complaint of Suresh Babu of Kalliyoor in Trivandrum

Suresh Babu complained that police are arresting the men for purchasing alcohol which are kept for sale at the Consumer fed and Beverages.

In a letter sent to all Assistant Commissioners, the City Police Deputy Commissioner has been asked to not arrest anyone if they are drunk unless they make chaos.