KeralaLatest News

City police commissioner introduces new circular on drunk people arrest on the public; Read to know more

Apr 5, 2019, 01:49 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

The City Police Commissioner’s new circular is that none should be arrested for being drunk in the public. The proposal and action are only necessary when drunken driving or causing problems are created. The new resolution is taken on the instructions made by the Human rights commission.

The Human Rights Commission had last month recommended arrest of alcoholists who does not make chaos must be avoided. The Human rights Commission has directed the State Police chief not to arrest and lodge case against alcoholists unless they make chaos in the city. The move was based on the complaint of Suresh Babu of Kalliyoor in Trivandrum

Suresh Babu complained that police are arresting the men for purchasing alcohol which are kept for sale at the Consumer fed and Beverages.

In a letter sent to all Assistant Commissioners, the City Police Deputy Commissioner has been asked to not arrest anyone if they are drunk unless they make chaos.

Tags

Related Articles

Again Forbes listed Mukesh Ambani top among 121 Indian billionaires

Mar 7, 2018, 07:24 pm IST

Sabarimala women entry: Sunil. P. Elayadam’s office attacked

Nov 15, 2018, 07:49 pm IST

India and US to implement HOSTAC to strengthen maritime security

Oct 27, 2017, 08:08 am IST

Syria targeted U.S missiles will be destroyed: Russian ambassador

Apr 11, 2018, 01:40 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close