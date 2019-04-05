Commodity Market; Gold price rises

In the commodity market, the price of gold raised Rs 100 to Rs 32,770 per 10 gram. In New Delhi, the gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity rose by Rs 100 to Rs 32,770 and Rs 32,600 per 10 gram, respectively. It had lost Rs 180 in the last two days. However, sovereign gold held steady at Rs 26,400 per eight gram.

Silver on the otherhand, rised Rs 200 to Rs 38,530 a kg. On a weekly basis, the price of Silver gained Rs 61 to Rs 37,531 a kg. Silver coins held flat at Rs 80,000 for buying and Rs 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.