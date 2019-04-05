Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi wishes speedy recovery to injured journalists

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday wished speedy recovery to journalists injured during a road show on his way to filing his Lok Sabha nomination from Wayanad.

“I am overwhelmed by the love and affection of the people of Wayanad in Kerala, where I filed my nomination today for the Lok Sabha. Thank you for your support and warm welcome! I also want to wish the journalists injured in a mishap during our road show a speedy recovery,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

Thousands of men and women, and even the young, packed the streets of Wayanad as Rahul, accompanied by his sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, reached the Collector’s office, filed his papers and then held a road show to frenzied slogan shouting by party supporters.

At least three journalists fainted in the heat — and Rahul Gandhi helped people to carry one of them on a stretcher to an ambulance.