Drunk Air India passenger, guilty of racist rant, jailed in UK

An Air India Passenger was caught and brought under law as she made racist remarks at Air India crew as the officer refused alcohol on a flight from Mumbai to London. The suspect has been jailed for six months in the UK.

Simone Burns, the lady who was already drunk in this scene was tagged as ” Drunk and Obnoxious” during the hearing at Isleworth Crown Court in London. It has been reported that , she also spat at a flight attendant during her foul mouthed racist tirade after she was refused liquor on the flight.

The experience of a drunk and irrational person in the confines of an aircraft is frightening, not least on a long-haul flight, and poses a potential risk to safety,” said Judge Nicholas Wood,

The lady was also asked to pay a fine of 300 pounds as compensation to the person she assaulted.

She spits at straight to the officers face at a close range during the incident

The court heard how the lawyer drank three bottles of wine on the long-haul flight before calling the cabin crew “Indian money-grabbing c***s” as she was denied a fourth bottle of red wine for being too drunk.

I’m a f*****g international lawyer,” she told attendants

The officer has said that he has never witnessed anything like this in his 34-year aviation career.