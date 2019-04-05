Dubbing Artist CR Anandavalli passes away

Veteran Dubbing artist Anandavalli passes away in a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. The veteran who had done dubbing for a various film has won numerous awards including the State Film Award for the Best Dubbing Artist in 1992

It was in the film ” Devi Kanyakumari” that the actress came into the podium of Dubbing area providing voice over to the actress Rajasree. In ” Manjil Virinja Pookal” the veteran has dubbed for Poornima Jayaram also. In ” Thoovanatumpikal” she dedicated her sound to Sumalatha.

It was in 1992 in the film ” Adaaram ” that she had received the Kerala State Award in dubbing for Geetha.

The late film director Deepan is her son who has introduced Prithwi Raj into the world of action sequences through the film ” Hero “.