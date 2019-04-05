Fire breaks out at Air India Building

A fire broke out at Air India building near Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport. According to reports, fire tenders have reached the spot and efforts are on to douse the fire.

22 fire tenders were pressed into service to control the flames. No casualties were reported.

The development comes just three days after a major fire broke out at an illegal plastic factory Samaypur Badli area of the national capital.

Earlier on Sunday, a fire broke out in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre, forcing evacuation of scores of patients. No casualties were reported.

The blaze also affected services at the Trauma Centre, which caters to patients from all across the National Capital Region, apart from the city.