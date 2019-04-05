Fire Ravages in Kurunji sanctuary, acres of forest lost

The wildfire which had started in Vattavada four days ago has reached the Kurinji sanctuary on Tuesday. The forest fire caused a large scale destruction of the forest land.

The forest department reported that the large scale plantations of Grantis and Eccalyptus were destroyed in the forest fire in an emergency intervention was not made. The sources said that the forest fire has spread to Pampadum Shola National Park also.

A team of the Munnar forest division which consists of more than 250 members of localities and staffs worked hard to douse the fire.